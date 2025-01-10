Alec Baldwin suing officials who charged him with manslaughter in ‘Rust’ shooting

Alec Baldwin is suing the New Mexico officials who charged him with manslaughter over the death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust, charges that were later thrown out.

Baldwin's attorneys Luke Nikos and Alex Spiro said in a statement, “Criminal prosecutions are supposed to be about the search for truth and justice, not to pursue personal or political gain or harass the innocent. Kari Morrissey and the other defendants violated that basic principle, over and over, and trampled on Alec Baldwin’s rights. We bring this action to hold the defendants accountable for their misconduct and to prevent them from doing this to anyone else.”

In response special prosecutor Kari Morrisey said, "In October 2023 the prosecution team became aware that Mr. Baldwin intended to file a retaliatory civil lawsuit. We look forward to our day in court."

In October 2024, a New Mexico judge declined to reconsider criminal charges against Baldwin over the 2021 fatal shooting on the set of Rust.

Manslaughter charges against Baldwin were thrown out in July after it was learned during trial that prosecutors withheld evidence from the defense, namely ammunition brought to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on Oct. 21, 2021, when she was shot by Baldwin while he was practicing using a Colt .45 revolver. The prop gun, which Baldwin believed to contain dummy rounds, actually had a live round of ammunition in it. Director Joel Souza was also struck in the shooting, but recovered from his injuries.

Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in connection with Hutchins' death in March. Prosecutors argued during the trial she was the source of the live bullet and had failed to follow safety protocols meant to protect the crew while handling the firearms.

