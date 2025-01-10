In brief: Colman Domingo to star in Edgar Wright’s ‘The Running Man’ and more

Posted/updated on: January 10, 2025 at 7:59 am

CBS has postponed the premiere of the revamped Hollywood Squares due to the devastating wildfires raging in Southern California, according to Variety. The show, which features Drew Barrymore in the center square, was originally scheduled to air Thursday night. It will now premiere on Jan. 16. Insiders told Variety it felt inappropriate to air such a lighthearted show at this time ...

Colman Domingo has landed a role in Edgar Wright's reimagining of The Running Man. Deadline reports that Domingo will play the host of the world's most dangerous game show in the new Paramount film, which will be based on the 1982 novel by Stephen King. It was previously announced that Glen Powell will play the titular role in the film, with a cast that also includes Josh Brolin, Karl Glusman, Katy O’Brian and Daniel Ezra. The Running Man is set to release on Nov. 7 ...

A Complete Unknown, The Brutalist, Dune: Part Two and Wicked are among the films nominated for the Art Directors Guild's 29th annual Excellence in Production Design Awards, the guild announced Thursday. A Complete Unknown and The Brutalist are nominated in the period feature film category, while Dune: Part Two and Wicked find themselves in the fantasy category, respectively. All the winners will be announced in a ceremony in LA on Feb. 15 ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back