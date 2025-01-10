Abuse allegations land dad, grandma behind bars

Posted/updated on: January 10, 2025 at 4:45 am

SMITH COUNTY — A Smith County father and grandmother are behind bars after the alleged abuse of a three-month old baby. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said that at around 6 p.m. Wednesday night, a deputy responded to a hospital in Tyler regarding a possible child abuse. Once the deputy was on scene, he was informed by hospital personnel that a three-month old baby had received significant injuries that looked like child abuse.

According to our news partner KETK, at the time, the infant was undergoing CT scans and X-rays. The attending nurse informed the deputy that the baby was lethargic, weak and had bruises on their face and neck. An investigator then spoke with the baby’s mother, who reportedly told officials that her baby had just returned home after spending several days with his father, Zachray McGinn, at a home on County Road 2192 near Whitehouse.

According to officials, the mother explained that she had been in contact with McGinn and his mother, Brittany Mackey, on Facebook messenger while her child was away.

“The mother further explained that on Jan. 8 both McGinn and Mackey dropped off the infant at her residence,” the sheriff’s office said. “It was at this time that the mother observed the lethargic manner of her child and the bruising to his face. Shortly thereafter, the mother took the infant to the emergency room in Tyler.”

The investigator spoke with the attending ER physician who explained that the infant had a broken right clavicle, and the baby’s right arm had to be splinted to his chest to heal.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the home near Whitehouse where they arrested McGinn and Mackey. Both were booked and transported to the Smith County Jail and are being held on a $250,000 bond for injury to a child.

Go Back