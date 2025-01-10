Troup man arrested following shooting

Posted/updated on: January 10, 2025 at 4:39 am

SMITH COUNTY — A Troup man is in custody after running from the scene of a shooting that left one wounded. According to our news partner KETK, Troup Police said that they responded to a call about a victim suffering from a gunshot wound Tuesday. While EMS personnel were treating the victim, officers proceeded to the scene of the shooting, where they were informed that the suspect might still be inside the home.

With assistance from the Arp Police Department, White House Police Department and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, officers quickly set up a perimeter around the home. After multiple attempts to contact the suspect by phone and using loud speakers were unsuccessful, officers decided to enter the home, but they discovered that the suspect had fled.

Officers soon received a tip from a witness who reported seeing two people running from the suspect’s home to the neighboring residence. Upon further investigation, the officers learned that the suspect was inside the second home. Officers warned that they were about to enter the home, prompting the two suspects to voluntarily exit the residence.

The suspects identified as, Tyson Sanders, 32, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, burglary and tampering with evidence.

The police continue to investigate the shooting and the subsequent events.

