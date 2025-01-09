Federal court stays alleged 9/11 mastermind’s guilty plea hearing

Posted/updated on: January 9, 2025 at 7:03 pm

FBI/Getty Images/Handout

(WASHINGTON) -- The Biden administration succeeded in blocking a plea deal for Khalid Sheikh Mohammed after a federal court issued an administrative stay of a hearing set for Friday.

The alleged 9/11 mastermind was expected to plead guilty as part of a plea agreement worked out by military prosecutors that would have removed the death penalty as a possibility in his case.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back