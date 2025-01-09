Biden raises federal funding for initial Los Angeles fire disaster response to 100%

(WASHINGTON) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday announced the federal government would cover 100% of costs for the initial disaster response to the Los Angeles wildfires.



Meeting with federal officials at the White House, Biden said the funds would go toward debris removal, temporary shelters, salaries for first responders and more for 180 days.



"We are with you," Biden said. "We are not going anywhere. To the firefighters and first responders, you are heroes."



As Biden spoke, five fires were spreading around the Los Angeles area. Roughly 28,000 acres had been scorched and hundreds of thousands of people evacuated. At least five people died in the fires, and many more injured.



Vice President Kamala Harris, who is from California and whose neighborhood was forced to evacuate earlier this week, was also at the meeting.



"What we have seen in California and in particular in Southern California is apocalyptic in terms of the nature of it," Harris said.



A major disaster declaration was approved by Biden, allowing victims of the fire to "immediately access funds and resources to jumpstart their recovery," according to the White House. Biden also directed the Pentagon to provide any firefighting resources the area needs, including helicopters to help suppress the flames.



Biden cancelled his trip to Italy, where he was planning to meet with Pope Francis and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in his final foreign trip of his presidency, to focus on the federal response to the tragedy.



The president was in California on Wednesday and received a briefing from officials alongside Gov. Gavin Newsom, a target of attacks from President-elect Donald Trump over his handling of the fires.



Trump also claimed on Thursday morning that FEMA has "no money" under the Biden administration, which is false.

Congress passed a bill in December that provided an additional $100 billion for disaster aid, including $29 billion for FEMA's disaster relief fund. The infusion was less than the $40 billion Biden had requested for the agency.



FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell was in Los Angeles on Thursday to meet with local officials and survey the damage.



FEMA also released a guide to assistance for those impacted by the fires to "jumpstart" the recovery process. The agency said individuals in designated areas may be able to receive money for essential items, including food, water, medication and other supplies.

