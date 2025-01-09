Several hospitals, medical centers close clinics as California wildfires spread

(CALIFORNIA) -- Several hospitals and health care facilities have closed their clinics and offices in the southern California area as the devastating wildfires continue to spread.

As of Thursday, at least five people have died, and thousands of structures have been damaged or destroyed. Firefighters are continuing to battle at least six fires.

Kaiser Permanente, one of the largest health care systems in California, announced it has closed seven of its medical offices and clinics so far due to the fires and high winds.

"Currently, most Kaiser Permanente facilities in Southern California are open and operating normally. We will remain vigilant and ready to respond fluidly as conditions change," the health care system said in a statement to ABC News.

UCLA Medical Center confirmed in an update on its website that at least 15 of its clinics were closed in neighborhoods including Alhambra, Malibu, Pacific Palisades, Pasadena, Simi Valley and Thousand Oaks.

Additionally, the center said it closed all its clinics in Calabasas.

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center also shared an update on its website that some outpatient offices and surgery centers in evacuation areas were closed, including in Brentwood/West Los Angeles, Pasadena and Santa Monica.

"Due to the critical situation -- including fires close to our medical center campus that are affecting many staff members -- we are postponing non-urgent/emergent procedures on Thursday and Friday," the update read. "In doing so, we are looking out for our patients in greatest need as we confront extraordinary and fast-moving conditions."

Providence health care system, which serves five western states including California, also announced some of its outpatient services, such as doctors' offices, were closed but that its hospitals remain open.

Additionally, Adventist Health, which serves the West Coast and Hawaii, said its Urgent Care, Orthopedics and Pediatrics location in Montrose is temporarily closed until further notice.

However, its Glendale hospital remains open and operations. Patients are not being evacuated and there are no widespread surgery cancellations.

The hospital added that some patients with elective procedures may have their surgeries canceled and all non-essential visitation is being postponed for the time being.

"My heart goes out to those impacted by the wildfires across L.A. County," Kerry Heinrich, president and CEO of Adventist Health, said in a statement. "I'm thankful that, at this time, our local hospitals remain open and fully operational, ready to provide care and support to those in need."

AltaMed Health Services, a community health network that serves southern California, wrote on X that one of its medical centers in Pasadena had been destroyed by the Eaton Fire, but no one was injured. The network has temporarily closed eight clinics due to the fires.

Meanwhile, some hospitals are reporting that they are treating victims injured by the dangerous fires.

UCLA Health hospitals confirmed to ABC News that as of 11:00 a.m. PT Wednesday, medical staff have treated and released 21 patients with fire-related injuries. What kind of fire-injuries the patients have remain unclear.

One patient remains hospitalized in critical condition, UCLA Health said.

Los Angeles County Department of Health Services also reported its medical system is treating patients suffering from smoke injuries, but did not confirm how many patients.

"Our dedicated health care providers across our medical system including Los Angeles General Medical Center, Olive-View Medical Center, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center are prepared to provide the critical and life-saving care to those impacted by the fires," the department said in a statement.

"At this moment, we can confirm our medical system has provided care to patients suffering from smoke inhalation and respiratory issues caused by the fires," the statement continued.

Senior centers are also being affected by the wildfires. At The Terraces At Park Marino, an assisted living facility in Altadena, staff evacuated elderly residents -- some of whom were in wheelchairs or hospital beds -- on Wednesday. Within hours, the building was engulfed in flames.

