Jean Smart calls on networks to donate to fire relief instead of airing awards shows

Posted/updated on: January 9, 2025 at 3:22 pm

Jake Giles Netter/Max

Hacks star Jean Smart is calling on TV networks to reconsider airing any upcoming awards shows in light of the Los Angeles wildfires.

“ATTENTION!” Smart wrote in an Instagram post. “With ALL due respect, during Hollywood’s season of celebration, I hope any of the networks televising the upcoming awards will seriously consider NOT televising them and donating the revenue they would have garnered to the victims of the fires and the firefighters.”

The Critics Choice Awards have already been postponed from Jan. 12 to Jan. 26 due to the fires, while Oscar nominations have been delayed from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19.

Numerous Hollywood productions have been halted – including Smart’s TV show Hacks – as multiple fires continue to burn in the Los Angeles area. Thousands have been forced to evacuate and at least five people have died.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back