Family seeks justice after Mineola Pastor Arrest

Posted/updated on: January 9, 2025 at 3:22 pm

MINEOLA — A victim’s family continues to speak out, after the justice system has seemingly done nothing, following allegations of a pastor committing child sex crimes and subsequent arrest.

Timothy Nall, a former pastor at Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church in Mineola, was arrested for indecency with a child by sexual contact in 2023 after having worked at the church for three years. The allegations stem after a woman saw Nall touch another church member’s daughter inappropriately, an affidavit said, and it was later determined, that he had placed his hand right above the child’s pubic area. The woman, concerned about her own children, asked them if they had been inappropriately touched by the pastor. One of her children said they had while at church, an affidavit stated.

“My wife was hurt and upset and angry. I was the same. I was very angry and I felt betrayed by the church and by the pastor,” Lonnie York, father of the victim said.

The victim’s family said they just want justice and to live their life. “We’re ready to put it behind us so our family can heal,” aunt to the victim, Charisse Ylitalo said.

According to a report by our news partner, KETK, The York family said they are frustrated that the next step in the legal process has been delayed. Despite this, the Wood County ADA, Brandon Baade promises the family that his team continues to work on the open investigation.

“They just assure us that they’re being thorough. They want to make sure they have all the evidence possible,” York said.

This is the third charge brought against Nall for allegations of a sexual crime against a child. In 2014, he was indicted in Mississippi on allegations from a sexual battery case that involved a young girl, according to KETK’s affiliate WREG. At the time, Nall was the pastor of Farmington Baptist Church near Corinth, Mississippi, and was accused of abusing a young girl from the time she was 6 years old. The case ended in a mistrial after two jurors could not agree on a verdict, according to WREG. He was then indicted again for sexual battery and a new count stemming from the same allegations.

“He keeps me awake at night worrying that he’s walking free and that there’s somebody else out there, somebody else’s baby that can be abused by him,” York said. The family has been paralyzed with fear since Nall’s arrest warrant was signed without any bond restriction, meaning he can move about with freedom.

“I am firmly of the opinion that bond conditions are unconstitutional under both the state and federal constitutions. Even someone who has been indicted for a criminal offense is presumed innocent until proven guilty,” Tyler criminal attorney Mitch Adams said. KETK questioned Wood County Judge, Tony Gilbreath, as to why Nall doesn’t have bond restrictions. He has given no comment.

The York family is searching for concrete answers and are ready to put this matter behind them so they may move on. “Going from being in church three days a week to struggling to find your faith again is hard,” York said.

