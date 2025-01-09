Trump talks with Barack Obama, shakes hands with Mike Pence during Carter funeral

Posted/updated on: January 9, 2025 at 10:10 am

Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- President-elect Donald Trump shook hands with his former Vice President Mike Pence and spoke extensively with former President Barack Obama during the state funeral for late President Jimmy Carter on Thursday.

All five living U.S. presidents attended Carter’s service at Washington National Cathedral. Carter, the nation's 39th president, died in late December at the age of 100.

Trump was the first of the presidents to arrive and sit in the second row, joined by his wife Melania Trump.

As he took his seat, Pence stood and the two men shook hands. It was a notable exchange as they have not interacted publicly in four years, after Pence broke with Trump by refusing his demands to unilaterally reject the 2020 election results.

Pence later launched his own campaign for the Republican nomination, though he dropped out before primary voting began. Pence also declined to endorse Trump for president.

Trump was seated next to Obama at the church. Before the program began, they were seen talking to one another and smiling in an extended conversation. Former first lady Michelle Obama was not in attendance.

Also in the second row were former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush, as well as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton.

After they were all seated, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff arrived and took their places in the front row.

Harris, who faced Trump in the 2024 election and lost, did not greet Trump but at one point looked back as Obama and Trump were chatting with one another.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden joined Harris and Emhoff in the front row. Biden will deliver the eulogy for Carter.

Other high-profile figures spotted at Carter’s funeral were former Vice President Al Gore, Biden’s son Hunter Biden and former Vice President Dan Quayle.

