Billy Crystal, Paris Hilton and other celebs lose homes in LA fires

Posted/updated on: January 9, 2025 at 8:39 am

As multiple wildfires burn through Los Angeles County, some celebrities are posting about the impact of the fires and showcasing the fire damage throughout LA County, home to nearly 10 million people.

Thousands of people have been forced to evacuate their homes and flee for their lives as the Santa Ana winds further exacerbate the situation.

Actor Billy Crystal and his wife, Janice, lost their Pacific Palisades home in the blaze, according to a statement shared with ABC News.

"Words cannot describe the enormity of the devastation we are witnessing and experiencing," Crystal said in the statement. "We ache for our friends and neighbors who have also lost their homes and businesses in this tragedy. Janice and I lived in our home since 1979. We raised our children and grandchildren here. Every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can't be taken away. We are heartbroken of course but with the love of our children and friends we will get through this."

Paris Hilton's representative told ABC News that her home was among those destroyed amid the wildfires.

"Heartbroken beyond words. Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience," Hilton posted to Instagram Wednesday.

Other celebrities who have posted about losing their homes include Mandy Moore, The Hills stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, and General Hospital actor Cameron Mathison.

