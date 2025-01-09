In brief: Tom Holland to star in, produce ‘The Partner’ and more

Tom Holland is going to star in and produce an adaptation of John Grisham's bestselling novel The Partner. Deadline first reported the news Wednesday, saying that The Imitation Game's Graham Moore will script the drama film for Universal. The novel follows protagonist Patrick Lanigan, a young partner at a law firm who fakes his death, leaving behind a wife and newborn daughter, to create a new life for himself ...

A24 has released the trailer for season 2 of its Netflix series Mo. Series co-creator and star Mo Amer returns for the sophomore season, along with guest stars Hannibal Buress, Matt Rife, Liza Koshy, Ralph Barbosa and rapper Slim Thug, the trailer revealed on Wednesday. They join the previously announced guest cast of Simon Rex and Johanna Braddy ...

Daniel Craig has been awarded the London Film Critics' Circle's top honor. The actor will receive the Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film at the London Critics' Circle Film Awards. “This is such an immense honor and I’m incredibly grateful to the London Film Critics’ Circle,” Craig said. The awards ceremony is set to take place at The May Fair Hotel on Feb. 2 ...



