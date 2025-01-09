Today is Thursday January 09, 2025
ktbb logo


In brief: Tom Holland to star in, produce ‘The Partner’ and more

Posted/updated on: January 9, 2025 at 7:49 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tom Holland is going to star in and produce an adaptation of John Grisham's bestselling novel The Partner. Deadline first reported the news Wednesday, saying that The Imitation Game's Graham Moore will script the drama film for Universal. The novel follows protagonist Patrick Lanigan, a young partner at a law firm who fakes his death, leaving behind a wife and newborn daughter, to create a new life for himself ...

A24 has released the trailer for season 2 of its Netflix series Mo. Series co-creator and star Mo Amer returns for the sophomore season, along with guest stars Hannibal Buress, Matt Rife, Liza Koshy, Ralph Barbosa and rapper Slim Thug, the trailer revealed on Wednesday. They join the previously announced guest cast of Simon Rex and Johanna Braddy ...

Daniel Craig has been awarded the London Film Critics' Circle's top honor. The actor will receive the Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film at the London Critics' Circle Film Awards. “This is such an immense honor and I’m incredibly grateful to the London Film Critics’ Circle,” Craig said. The awards ceremony is set to take place at The May Fair Hotel on Feb. 2 ...
 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC