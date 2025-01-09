City donates properties to nonprofit to address homelessness

Posted/updated on: January 9, 2025 at 7:58 am

TYLER — The Tyler City Council Wednesday approved the transfer of properties from the City of Tyler to the East Texas Cares Resources Center, which will carry out the day-to-day operations of the houses as a temporary shelter for families or individuals to help address the increasing homeless population.

The houses located at 512 W. 32nd St. and 516 W. 32nd St. will be used by East Texas Cares Resources Center as non-congregate shelters (NCS), which provide units and/or rooms as temporary shelter to families or individuals.

Those eligible to use the shelter must meet the “qualifying population” criteria as set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development through the American Rescue Plan, known as the HOME-ARP program.

East Texas Cares Resources Center will also provide food and meals through their food pantry program, offer a case manager who will help constituents apply for eligible assistance, assist temporary residents in pursuing educational opportunities and job training programs and establish an agreement for respectful cohabitation and program participation.

East Texas Cares Resources Center can be reached at (903) 592-0757.

