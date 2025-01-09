Kilgore man captured after chase with pregnant fiancé, baby in car

Posted/updated on: January 9, 2025 at 7:58 am

KILGORE — Our news partner KETK reports that an East Texas man with outstanding warrants was arrested on Tuesday after speeding away from Kilgore police with his pregnant fiancé and baby in the backseat. Kilgore officers conducted a traffic stop on Dakota J. Anderson, 20 of Kilgore, near the downtown Methodist church for an alleged minor traffic violation. While officers spoke with Anderson, he noticed how nervous he was and learned that Anderson had several outstanding warrants.

Officials said while backup was on its way, Anderson sped away. Officers chased Anderson through downtown until he pulled onto a dead-end roadway, bailed out of his car and ran. A sergeant then intercepted him and Anderson was taken into custody.

Anderson was arrested for evading arrest with a vehicle, resisting arrest and abandonment/endangerment of a child and two previous warrants. He is being held at the Gregg County Jail on a $46,000 bond.

