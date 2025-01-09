How Tyler is preparing roads for wintry weather

Posted/updated on: January 9, 2025 at 7:58 am

TYLER — As freezing temperatures and wintry precipitation moves in, Tyler is hoping to keep the roads safe as possible for East Texans. According to our news partner KETK, the Tyler Street Department has been preparing roadways for several days with a saltwater brine solution that will stay dormant on the street until the wintry mix is finished.

When the freezing moisture hits the roads it creates a chemical reaction with the brine and lowers the freezing point of the moisture, allowing it to run off the roadway,” the Texas Department of Transportation Public information officer, Jeff Williford explains. “But when there are extended periods of lower than freezing temperatures, that’s when it does get more challenging.”

Preparations will continue overnight as street department crews will monitor the streets as weather worsens and temperatures fall.

“We’ll be concentrating on all the city, major bridges and overpasses within the city,” Tyler Street Department Foreman Tony Vickers said. Major roads such as Broadway, Grande, Ross and the hospital district will remain heavily monitored.

The crews will have 12-hour shifts in the morning and then 12-hour shifts at night so they can be ready to respond to make the roads as safe as possible.

Vickers urges East Texans to drive safely, pay attention, allow more following distance and if possible to stay off the roads once the wintry weather hits the area.

Go Back