Today is Wednesday January 08, 2025
Action-packed ‘Reacher’ season 3 trailer arrives

Posted/updated on: January 8, 2025 at 2:53 pm
Sophie Giraud/Prime

The trailer for season 3 of Reacher has arrived.

Additionally, the first three episodes of the thriller series will drop on Prime Video on Feb. 20.

In the third season of the action series, "Reacher (Alan Ritchson) hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise when trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out. There he finds a world of secrecy and violence—and confronts some unfinished business from his own past,” according to the show's logline.

"I've figured out why you do what you do. Cause you hate the big, the powerful who think they can get away with things. So you make sure they don't," Maria Sten's Frances Neagley says in the trailer.

"You just figured that out?" Ritchson's Reacher responds.

Anthony Michael Hall, Sonya Cassidy, Brian Tee, Johnny Berchtold, Robert Montesinos, Olivier Richters and Daniel David Stewart join the show's cast for season 3. New episodes premiere each Thursday through March 27, only on Prime Video.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



