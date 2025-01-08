Biden says he could have won 2024 election, undecided on issuing preemptive pardons

(WASHINGTON) -- President Joe Biden believes he could have won the 2024 election if he had decided to stay in the race, he told USA Today in a wide-ranging interview.

"It's presumptuous to say that, but I think yes," he told the newspaper during a nearly hourlong interview on Sunday. He said his view was based on polling he'd seen.

The president's comments come as he prepares to hand over the Oval Office to President-elect Donald Trump, who defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in November.

Biden, the oldest sitting president at 82, withdrew from the race in July, as questions about his age and fitness for office surged following a disastrous CNN debate performance in June.

Biden also told USA Today on Sunday that he was unsure if he would have had the vigor to serve another four years in office.

"I don't know. Who the hell knows?" Biden said, though he also added that when he first decided to run, he "also wasn't looking to be president when I was 85 years old, 86 years old."

Biden, who pardoned his son, Hunter, in December, said he has not decided whether to issue more preemptive pardons for potential Trump targets before leaving office in less than two weeks. When Biden and Trump met in the Oval Office after the election, Biden urged Trump not to follow through on his threats to target his opponents.

"I tried to make clear that there was no need, and it was counterintuitive for his interest to go back and try to settle scores," Biden said, adding that Trump "listened" but did not say what he planned to do.

If there were to be more preemptive pardons, Biden said the decision would be based "a little bit" on whom Trump taps for top administration roles.

Possible names being considered for pardons included current and former officials such as retired Gen. Mark Milley, former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, Sen. Adam Schiff and Dr. Anthony Fauci, ABC News previously reported.

Trump frequently attacks Biden's handling of the economy, including on Tuesday when he was asked about grocery prices during a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort. But, in private, Biden said Trump was complimentary of his some of his actions.

"He was very complimentary about some of the economic things I had done," Biden said. "And he talked about -- he thought I was leaving with a good record."

Biden also reflected on his relationship with former President Jimmy Carter and his visit with Carter in Georgia in 2021 as he prepares to deliver the eulogy at Carter's state funeral in Washington on Thursday.

"We talked," Biden said. "He was not a big fan of my predecessor and successor. Well, he was never pointedly mean about it. But he was just very encouraging."

Looking beyond his time in office, Biden said he doesn't know yet where his presidential library will be, but ruled out his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania. He expressed his hope that it will end up in Delaware, but didn't rule out the University of Pennsylvania either.

