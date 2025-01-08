Medical board suspends Tyler professional following murder charge

TYLER — The Texas Medical Board has suspended a Tyler medical professional after determining he poses “a continuing threat to public welfare” following his arrest for murder. According to our news partner KETK, the board announced Monday that Scott Lee Goble’s respiratory care practitioner certificate was temporarily suspended following his arrest. A temporary suspension hearing will be held soon, however his suspension remains in place until the Board takes further action.

According to an arrest affidavit, the Tyler Police Department was dispatched to Junior’s Taco on 3815 South Southwest Loop 323 at around 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 11, after receiving calls from someone claiming their father had just shot someone at the restaurant. When officers arrived, they located a gunshot victim, later identified as Heriberto Ramirez, who had sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Records show Ramirez was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Prior to the shooting, Goble was at the restaurant with his two sons and an infant daughter who was in a car seat. Detectives said an argument began between Goble and restaurant employees ensued, and were told to leave.

“While leaving, Goble and his sons continued arguing with employees, and a fight broke out in the parking lot,” the affidavit stated. “During the fight, Goble brandished a .45 caliber pistol he was carrying in a holster on his waist, and shot Ramirez in the abdomen.”

Witnesses told officials the three men, Goble and his sons, entered the restaurant and overheard one of the men arguing with the restaurant staff and heard the owner tell them to leave.

“The witness said it seemed like two of the males were urging the third older male who was carrying the car seat to leave, but that the older male seemed like he didn’t want to and continued yelling at the restaurant staff,” the affidavit said.

A restaurant employee and the victim walked behind them, and the witness said he did not see who threw the first punch or who struck who, but saw Goble set the car seat down on the sidewalk outside the door and continued arguing with the restaurant employees just before the fight.

“The witness saw that the shooter had been knocked on the ground and was near the Cadillac, about ten feet away from the victim, when the shooter drew his gun and shot him,” arrest documents indicate. “Further, that no one was actively fighting when the shooter drew the gun and fired.”

Later that day, separate interviews were conducted with Goble and his sons. Goble claims that one of the cooks was punching them and told Goble he was “going to kill him and the baby.” However upon further examination, Goble contradicted multiple statements and his answers became “less consistent, and he could not provide a clear narrative of what happened.”

