Tyler PD search for suspect in apartment complex shooting

Posted/updated on: January 7, 2025 at 3:38 pm

TYLER — The Tyler Police Department is searching for a Plano man for his suspected involvement in a Monday apartment shooting that killed a woman.

Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on Bellwood Lake Road at around 3:05 p.m. in reference to a homicide. When authorities arrived, they reportedly found a woman, later identified as Cheyenne Russell, 26 from Nacogdoches, with multiple gunshot wounds. According to our news partner, KETK, Police have identified the suspect as 29-year-old Jorian Jackson. A warrant for murder with a $1 million bond has been issued for Jackson, and the police department said this was not a random act and Jackson should be considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities say the block Ford F-150 with Texas handicap plate 9PFMW he was believed to be driving was found, but he was not in the vehicle. Anyone who knows his location is asked to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or for emergency call 911.

