Meet the 25 women competing for Grant Ellis’ heart on ‘The Bachelor’

Posted/updated on: January 7, 2025 at 2:23 pm

Matt Sayles/Disney

The women who will compete for Grant Ellis' heart on season 29 of The Bachelor have been revealed.

ABC announced the 25 contestants hoping to receive a rose from Ellis, a 31-year-old day trader and self-proclaimed mama's boy from Houston, Texas, on Monday.

Among the women are a boxing trainer, a luxury travel host, a venture capitalist and a wedding planner.

Ellis, a former pro basketball player, was named the newest Bachelor lead following his elimination on Jenn Tran's season of The Bachelorette.

"I'm looking for love. I want a wife. I'm searching for that happiness," Ellis said in a promo released in December. "To get what you want out of life, you have to take a chance. Love is a choice. Love is hard. But ultimately, the hardest things have the biggest reward."

Scroll down to meet the 25 women Ellis will meet on his journey to find love:

Alexe, 27, a pediatric speech therapist from New Brunswick, Canada

Alli Jo, 30, a boxing trainer from Manalapan, New Jersey

Allyshia, 29, an interior designer from Tampa, Florida

Bailey, 27, a social media manager from Atlanta, Georgia

Beverly, 30, an insurance salesperson from Howard Beach, New York

Carolina, 28, a public relations producer from Guaynabo, Puerto Rico

Chloie, 27, a model from New York, New York

Christina, 26, a marketing director from Fargo, North Dakota

Dina, 31, an attorney from Chicago, Illinois

Ella, 25, a luxury travel host from Los Angeles, California

J'Nae, 28, an account coordinator from Colorado Springs, Colorado

Juliana, 28, a client service associate from Newton, Massachusetts

Kelsey, 26, an interior designer from Brooklyn, New York

Kyleigh, 26, a retail manager from Wilmington, North Carolina

Litia, 31, a venture capitalist from Salt Lake City, Utah

Natalie, 25, a Ph.D. student from Louisville, Kentucky

Neicey, 32, a pediatrician from Blythewood, South Carolina

Parisa, 29, a pediatric behavior analyst from Birmingham, Michigan

Radhika, 28, an attorney from New York, New York

Rebekah, 31, an ICU nurse from Dallas, Texas

Rose, 27, a registered nurse from Chicago, Illinois

Sarafiena, 29, an associate media director from New York, New York

Savannah, 27, a wedding planner from Charlottesville, Virginia

Vicky, 28, a nightclub server from Las Vegas, Nevada

Zoe, 27, a tech engineer and model from New York, New York

Ellis' season of The Bachelor premieres Monday, Jan. 27, on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu and ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back