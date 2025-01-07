Adrien Brody talks Golden Globe win for ‘meaningful’ role in ‘The Brutalist’

Adrien Brody is reflecting on his his first Golden Globe win and sharing gratitude for his role in The Brutalist after taking home best actor in a motion picture drama at the award show this weekend.

The actor joined Good Morning America on Tuesday morning to discuss his win and his appreciation for the role he played in The Brutalist.

"I have had a very blessed career. I've had a lot of wonderful work, I've had some real epic highlights," he said. "When you're able to set the bar high, it's challenging to find things that are as complex and meaningful and fulfilling."

"To find a protagonist like this character and a film thats so creative and artistic and relevant is very challenging. And it takes a movie of this magnitude to even have the potential to be received like this. I just was so — I feel very blessed and moved to have even have been a part of this," Brody continued.

Brody also shared why the film was so personal to him as the descendant of a Hungarian immigrant who comes to America from Hungary in search of a better life, just like the film's main character.

"Everything that was laid before I had the privilege of being born here and becoming an American actor and having this remarkable life, I have to honor," Brody said, adding, "I never take any of that for granted. So I'm incredibly grateful for that struggle."

The Brutalist centers on Brody’s character László Toth, who escapes World War II Europe and travels to America in search of a new life before he is discovered as an architectural talent

