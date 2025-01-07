Trump announces $20 billion foreign investment in data centers across US

Posted/updated on: January 7, 2025 at 10:41 am

(WASHINGTON) -- President-elect Donald Trump made remarks at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday, where he also is expected to take reporter questions.

Trump announced a $20 billion investment in the U.S. from DAMAC Properties, a Middle East-based company.

Trump said the investments will focus on building new data centers across the Midwest and Sun Belt.

Trump, who last held a news conference in mid-December, is speaking to the press one day after his 2024 election victory was certified by Congress. The Monday ceremony, which marked a return to a peaceful transition, came exactly four years after a mob violently stormed the Capitol and disrupted the counting of President Joe Biden’s electoral win.

Republicans are preparing for Trump to visit Washington on Wednesday, ABC News has learned. Currently, lawmakers are debating how best to fund Trump’s major policy initiatives once he is back in the White House.

This is Trump's second news conference since becoming president-elect.

In his first, on Dec. 16, Trump took questions for nearly an hour on everything from vaccine mandates to foreign wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

