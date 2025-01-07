In brief: Joey King, Cooper Koch to announce SAG Awards nominations and more

Posted/updated on: January 7, 2025 at 8:21 am

Joey King and Cooper Koch will reveal this year's Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations. The announcement will take place Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. PT and will stream exclusively on Netflix's YouTube channel. The first nominees announced will be those for outstanding action performance in a stunt ensemble, which will be revealed by SAG Awards committee members Jason George and Elizabeth McLaughlin. The 31st annual SAG Awards will stream live on Netflix on Sunday, Feb. 23 ...

Grimm is the latest show to be developing a reboot. The supernatural drama series is looking to return in the form of a movie, Deadline reports. Peacock is developing the film, with Drop Dead Diva creator Josh Berman writing and executive producing it along with the original show's creative team, including co-creators David Greenwalt and Jim Kouf, and showrunners Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner ...

Timothée Chalamet's lookalike contest winner walked the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday night, where he finally met his celebrity doppelgänger. Miles Mitchell, who won the Chalamet lookalike contest in October, posed for a photo with the A Complete Unknown actor. "It was definitely probably one of the coolest things I've ever done in my life, by far. They called me Friday night at 9:00 p.m. asking me to go on a morning flight to LA," Mitchell said. "I didn't even have anything to wear. I literally bought a tuxedo arriving into LA, because I had zero time to prepare for a red carpet outfit." ...

