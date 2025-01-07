Driver admits to drinking before fatal 2023 crash

SMITH COUNTY — Police have arrested an East Texas man in connection to a 2023 deadly Fourth of July crash after he reportedly admitted to drinking and driving. According to an affidavit obtained by our news partner KETK, DPS troopers were dispatched to a crash on Farm to Market 346 near Dudley Road in Smith County around 12:30 a.m.

The Tyler Police Department, Whitehouse Police Department, firefighters and medical personnel were already at the scene where a 2017 Buick had crashed into a tree and sustained extensive front-end damage.

Documents identify the driver as Raul Trejo and front seat passenger as 44-year-old John Freeman. Authorities said Trejo was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries while Freeman was unresponsive and later died. The trooper on the case went to the hospital to talk with Trejo and told him Freeman had died.

“Without being questioned, Trejo began explaining what happened regarding the crash,” the affidavit stated. “He explained that he had swerved to avoid hitting a deer and lost control of the vehicle.”

Trejo then said “I killed my best friends daddy,” giving the trooper confirmation that Trejo was behind the wheel of the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Trejo allegedly admitted to the trooper he had a mixed drink about an hour before the crash and that he was the designated driver. Trejo then became emotional and began crying. However, moments later a nurse walked in and he said “you’re really pretty” and began laughing with the nurse.

“This behavior was abnormal because within 30 seconds to a minute, Trejo went from being emotional and crying to laughing and flirting,” the trooper said.

Trejo then began explaining the crash once again, allegedly admitted to drinking a beer and a margarita mixed drink approximately two hours prior to the crash. He also said he did not hit a tree despite the extensive evidence proving otherwise, the affidavit said.

A Standardized Field Sobriety Test was conducted, and the trooper said as he leaned closer to Trejo, he observed an odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath. Trejo also was unable to perform the Walk and Turn and One Leg Stand Test.

Trejo also said he smoked marijuana, the affidavit stated, smoking two to three blunts every day. Trejo consented to a blood specimen that was sent to the Tyler DPS Crime Lab. Results reportedly show that he had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .035 grams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood, a positive confirmation for Alprazolam, Benzodiazepines and Cannabinoids.

“Based on the totality of the circumstances, I have reason to believe Trejo was intoxicated and had lost the normal use of his mental and physical faculties that are required to operate a motor vehicle in a public space,” the trooper said. “Trejo introduced alcohol and a drug into his body and by reason of that intoxication caused the death of another by accident or mistake.”

Trejo has since been charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and remains in the Smith County Jail.

