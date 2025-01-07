New federal rule will remove medical debt from credit reports

Posted/updated on: January 7, 2025 at 5:50 am

Prapass Pulsub via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- In a major change that could affect millions of Americans' credit scores, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Tuesday finalized a rule to remove medical debt from consumer credit reports.

The rule would erase an estimated $49 billion in unpaid medical bills from the credit reports of roughly 15 million Americans, the CFPB said.

That could help boost those borrowers' credit scores by an average of 20 points, helping them qualify for mortgages and other loans.

"No one should be denied economic opportunity because they got sick or experienced a medical emergency," Vice President Kamala Harris said in a statement touting the new rule.

She announced the proposal for the rule last June alongside CFPB Director Rohit Chopra.

"This will be life-changing for millions of families, making it easier for them to be approved for a car loan, a home loan or a small-business loan," Harris added.

Major credit reporting agencies have already announced voluntary steps to remove medical debt from their reports.

The final rule is set to take effect in March – but that timeline could be delayed by legal challenges.

Debt collection industry groups like the Association of Credit and Collection Professionals have opposed the change, saying it would result in "reduced consequences for not paying your bills, which in turn will reduce access to credit and health care for those that need it most."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back