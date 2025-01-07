Today is Tuesday January 07, 2025
2 found dead in JetBlue landing gear compartment after flight, airline says

Posted/updated on: January 7, 2025 at 5:50 am
Mario Tama/Getty Images

(FORT LAUDERDALE, FL) -- Two people were found dead in the landing gear compartment of a JetBlue plane after it landed in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the airline said in a statement on Tuesday.

The bodies, which have not yet been publicly identified, were discovered Monday evening during a "routine post-flight maintenance inspection," the airline said.

"At this time, the identities of the individuals and the circumstances surrounding how they accessed the aircraft remain under investigation," JetBlue said. "This is a heartbreaking situation, and we are committed to working closely with authorities to support their efforts to understand how this occurred."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
