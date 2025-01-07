Packers WR Christian Watson has season-ending torn ACL

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers receiver Christian Watson sustained a season-ending torn ACL in Sunday’s loss to the Chicago Bears, coach Matt LaFleur said Monday.

“Yeah, it’s not good,” LaFleur said. “He’ll be out for this season or the rest of the year.”

As for quarterbacks Jordan Love and Malik Willis, both of whom sustained injuries in Sunday’s game, LaFleur wasn’t sure whether they would be limited in practice this week. Love left the game in the second quarter after landing on his right elbow, which caused numbness in his throwing hand. Willis played the rest of the game but banged his throwing hand on the helmet of a Bears player on the second-to-last series of the game.

“I talked to both of those guys,” LaFleur said. “They seem to be doing all right, but as far as their limits, I think they’re going to be OK, but we’ll find out over the next two days.”

Watson was coming off a bruised left knee that forced him to miss the previous week’s game at Minnesota. It’s unclear whether that had any impact on the injury to his right knee. The injury came on a noncontact play in which the ball went to Dontayvion Wicks across the field. Watson needed help getting off the field and was carted to the locker room.

“That’s a tough one,” Love said Sunday. “Obviously, I’m not sure the exact circumstances, but just seeing it on the field, him going down noncontact like that, it’s tough. It’s really tough, especially Christian trying to bounce back from what he’s been dealing with and to be able to go out there and have that happen, it’s tough. I feel for Christian.”

Watson, a third-year pro who played in all but two games this season, led the Packers with a 21.4-yard average per catch. He caught 29 passes for 620 yards and two touchdowns and was the team’s best deep-threat receiver.

The timing of his injury not only wiped him out of the playoffs, which the Packers begin Sunday at the Philadelphia Eagles, but also means he’s likely to miss a large portion of next season, when he will be in the final year of his rookie contract.

