Bears request to interview Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy

Posted/updated on: January 7, 2025 at 4:53 am

ByTODD ARCHER

January 6, 2025, 3:29 PM

FRISCO, Texas — Jerry Jones’ timeframe on whether to keep Mike McCarthy as Dallas Cowboys coach could be affected by the Chicago Bears.

Multiple sources said the Bears have sought permission to speak with McCarthy regarding their head coaching vacancy. A source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the Cowboys have yet to respond to the request.

McCarthy’s contract expires Wednesday, but the Cowboys hold exclusive negotiating rights through Jan. 14. After that McCarthy would become a coaching free agent.

After Sunday’s 23-19 season-ending loss to the Washington Commanders, Jones continued to praise McCarthy but was noncommittal regarding the coach’s future in Dallas.

McCarthy said he “absolutely” wants to return to Dallas, where he has posted a 49-35 regular-season record but is just 1-3 in the playoffs. The Cowboys finished 7-10 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2020, McCarthy’s first season.

Jones was asked if he would allow a team to speak to McCarthy if it sought permission, and the owner and general manager said he just did something similar with running back Ezekiel Elliott, releasing him in the final week of the season for the chance to join a playoff team.

“I wouldn’t want anybody coaching who didn’t want to be here,” Jones said.

Jones and McCarthy are set to meet this week on the direction of the franchise. When asked if McCarthy could return as coach but not call plays, which he has done the past two seasons, Jones said, “Anything is possible.”

McCarthy met with the team Monday morning and gave no indication of his future. He thanked the players for their hard work and went through the end-of-season checklist, such as meeting with the medical staff and their position coaches.

“I’m in the wind just like you guys,” Micah Parsons said.

Though McCarthy’s intent Sunday was to remain in Dallas, it’s not known if Chicago’s interest will change anything.

“I have a lot invested here. And the Cowboys have a lot invested in me,” McCarthy said after the game. “And then there’s a personal side to all these decisions. They all point the right direction. I think anytime you invest your time, energy, your belief, the connection you have, the relationships that are in place here, the understanding of what the organization can do and is willing to do, those are all positive attributes that you take into account. But, you know, absolutely, I’m a builder. I believe in building programs. I believe in developing young players. So, at the end of day, it is about winning, and you have to have those components in place to get this thing where it needs to be. I think we have a very good foundation here.”

McCarthy’s 174 wins are 13th in NFL history. He coached the Green Bay Packers from 2006 to 2018 and won six NFC North titles and Super Bowl XLV.

He has a 19-7 record against the Bears in his career.

Coincidentally, Chicago is one of the Cowboys’ opponents in 2025.

Besides McCarthy, the Bears also reportedly requested to interview Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson during Detroit’s week off before its playoff opener. According to Schefter, the Bears also requested interviews with Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Interim head coach Thomas Brown will also receive a formal interview, according to GM Ryan Poles.

Go Back