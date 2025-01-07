Kevin O’Connell makes clear he wants to remain Vikings head coach

ByKEVIN SEIFERT

January 6, 2025, 3:29 PM

EAGAN, Minn. — Kevin O’Connell made clear Monday that he wants to continue as the Minnesota Vikings’ head coach, even as his contract status has reportedly spurred interest from other NFL teams in acquiring his services via trade.

“I’m not really interested in kind of, I guess I should say, addressing the rumors or speculation,” O’Connell said. “What I can tell you is I love this team. I love everything about this organization. This is where I want to be. This is where I want to keep coaching and leading.”

O’Connell and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah each signed four-year contracts when they were hired within weeks of each other in 2022. They put together a combined 20-14 record in their first two seasons, but owners Zygi and Mark Wilf decided against offering contract extensions to either at the midpoint of their deals. Mark Wilf said in August that those discussions would be targeted for after the 2024 season, if warranted, and the Vikings went on to post an unexpected 14-3 record and qualify for the playoffs.

But until a deal is reached, O’Connell would be on track to be a coaching free agent after the 2025 season. Sunday morning, Fox Sports reported that multiple NFL teams would be interested in acquiring O’Connell via trade if the Vikings were to make him available.

But multiple team sources said this weekend that the Wilfs have no interest in trading O’Connell, and O’Connell’s statement Monday demonstrated he had no interest in forcing his way out. He said his “sole focus at this point” is finding a way to move on from Sunday’s 31-9 loss to the Detroit Lions and start laying the foundation of a win against the Los Angeles Rams in next Monday’s wild-card playoff game at SoFi Stadium.

“[I’m not interested] in any conversations in my opinion at this point that really aren’t about the Rams and the task at hand,” O’Connell said, “and my personal responsibility to lead immediate improvement off of yesterday but also capitalizing on the opportunity to be in the tournament. [That’s] my sole focus at this point.”

In three seasons in Minnesota, O’Connell has a 34-17 regular-season record, sixth best in the NFL over that period. He is one of three coaches in NFL history, along with Matt LaFleur and George Seifert, to win at least 13 games in two of his first three seasons as a head coach.

