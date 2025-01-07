Pels’ Zion upgraded to questionable, nears return from long-term injury

ByTIM MACMAHON

January 6, 2025, 6:29 PM

New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson is on the verge of returning to action after missing two months because of a left hamstring strain.

The Pelicans announced that Williamson, who returned to practice last week, has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday’s home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Williamson has not played since a Nov. 6 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, missing the past 27 games for the 7-29 Pelicans.

Injuries have plagued the Williamson’s career, limiting the 2019 No. 1 pick to 190 games over five and a half seasons. He has career averages of 24.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Williamson has had persistent issues with his hamstring over the past few seasons. A hamstring strain sidelined him for the final 45 games of the 2022-23 season, when he was selected as an All-Star for the second time. He played a career-high 70 games last season but exited a play-in game because of a hamstring strain that sidelined Williamson for the Pelicans’ first-round playoff loss.

