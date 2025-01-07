Arp man arrested for abuse of mother, kidnapping of baby

Posted/updated on: January 7, 2025 at 4:21 am

ARP — Our news partner KETK is reporting that an East Texas man was arrested after allegedly kidnapping a woman and her 4-month-old baby on Dec. 21.

Officers with the Arp Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Jackson Street at around 2:56 a.m. due to a disturbance. Once authorities arrived, a woman was being evaluated by EMS for cuts, abrasions and bite marks to her face, neck, wrist and ankle.

The woman told officers that her ex-boyfriend, Ramon Martinez Jr., had been “drinking and hanging out” at the residence when he suddenly started to scream at her before hitting her in the head with a beer can and striking her with his closed fist. He also allegedly hit her with a metal shower rod on the foot, and officers reported seeing blood spattered throughout the residence.

The victim said Martinez took her baby and put her in the car seat, claiming he would kill the baby if she did not get in the vehicle.

Martinez then began driving at more than 110 mph on Highway 64 East, the affidavit said, while being intoxicated. Eventually, the victim said she was able to get into the driver’s seat and dropped Martinez off at an address in Rusk County.

At around 11 a.m., officers went to a local hospital to visit the victim where she was being treated for several lacerations and a fractured foot which left her in a walking boot.

Martinez was booked into the Smith County Jail on Dec. 23 and has since been charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault with a weapon and endangering a child.

