Aubrey Plaza issues statement following husband's death

Posted/updated on: January 6, 2025 at 9:05 pm

Aubrey Plaza has issued a statement following the death of her husband, Jeff Baena.

News of Baena's death, was confirmed by authorities over the weekend. The film director and screenwriter was 47.

"This is an unimaginable tragedy," the statement from Plaza and the Baena/Stern family said on Jan. 6. "We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time."

Baena was best known for directing the horror-comedy Life After Beth and the dark comedy Joshy, as well as co-writing the cult classic "I Heart Huckabees" with filmmaker David O. Russell.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed Baena's death to ABC News.

The 47-year-old was discovered in his home by an assistant, according to law enforcement sources who spoke to ABC News.

The call reporting his death came in around 10:30 p.m. Friday night, the sources said.

The county medical examiner on Saturday afternoon said Baena died by suicide.

Baena and Plaza had been married since 2021 and frequently worked together on projects, with Plaza starring in several of Baena's films, including Life After Beth, The Little Hours and Spin Me Round.

If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741

