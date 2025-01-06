Longview offers amnesty to residents with outstanding warrants

Posted/updated on: January 6, 2025 at 5:09 pm

LONGVIEW — Through April 30, 2025, the Longview Municipal Court will provide a warrant amnesty program to those with outstanding warrants. The amnesty program will cause all warrant fees to be removed when someone voluntarily contacts the court, pays at least half the total amount due, and begins a payment plan for the remaining balance.

“An additional 20% will be removed from the fine amount for those who pay their balance in full,” the City of Longview said. “The discount only applies to the fine amount and does not include court costs.”

According to the City of Longview, and reports from KETK, a total of 258 people took advantage of the the warrant amnesty program in 2023, resolving 454 warrants and saving thousands of dollars. The Longview Municipal Court encourages anyone with an active, outstanding warrant to use this program to save some money and get a fresh start. Anyone coming to the court to take care of their warrants will be given safe harbor, according to the city.

“The court will also offer assistance to those who are unable to pay at least half of their balance. Court staff will work with individuals to create an agreeable action plan for anyone willing to clear up their warrants,” the City of Longview said.

Anyone interested in the warrant amnesty program, can visit the court at 302 W. Cotton St. inside the Longview Municipal Annex. The court can also be contacted at 903-237-1186 or by emailing court@LongviewTexas.gov.

