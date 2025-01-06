Today is Monday January 06, 2025
ktbb logo


Van ISD coach dies after battle with cancer

Posted/updated on: January 6, 2025 at 4:28 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Van ISD coach dies after battle with cancerVAN– Van Independent School District is in mourning after one of their football coaches died from cancer on Sunday.

In a report from our news partner, KETK, Matt Young was a teacher and a coach for 27 years, including three years at Van ISD and 14 years at Sulphur Springs ISD.

“He was loved by our staff, students and athletes, and his positive attitude will be greatly missed in Vandal Land. We extend our deepest sympathies to Coach Young’s family, and ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.” said a comment from Van ISD.

A Van ISD welcome post from when Young joined the district in 2022 said Young attended the University of Texas at Austin, and that he enjoyed reading, traveling, cooking and playing golf.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC