Van ISD coach dies after battle with cancer

Posted/updated on: January 6, 2025 at 4:28 pm

VAN– Van Independent School District is in mourning after one of their football coaches died from cancer on Sunday.

In a report from our news partner, KETK, Matt Young was a teacher and a coach for 27 years, including three years at Van ISD and 14 years at Sulphur Springs ISD.

“He was loved by our staff, students and athletes, and his positive attitude will be greatly missed in Vandal Land. We extend our deepest sympathies to Coach Young’s family, and ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.” said a comment from Van ISD.

A Van ISD welcome post from when Young joined the district in 2022 said Young attended the University of Texas at Austin, and that he enjoyed reading, traveling, cooking and playing golf.

