Anthony Mackie marvels at Sebastian Stan after Golden Globes win, takes over interview to celebrate

Posted/updated on: January 6, 2025 at 3:13 pm

Phil McCarten/CBS

Anthony Mackie proved that, above all else, he's a true stan for his Marvel co-star Sebastian Stan.

The actors, who first appeared on-screen together in the 2014 Marvel Cinematic Universe hit Captain America: The Winter Soldier, reunited after Stan won the Golden Globe on Sunday for best performance by a male actor in A Different Man when Mackie crashed his post-award interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"We won, we won, we won," Mackie began as he approached Stan and bounced around with a victory dance before borrowing the interviewer's microphone.

"Captain America, Winter Soldier, we're comin' back," Stan proclaimed with a laugh. "This is my dream and my nightmare all in one."

"I do have to thank Anthony cause actually back in the day when we were starting these press tours, they said, 'This kid can't talk, can't smile, can't say anything, we gotta put him with Anthony to get some life in him,'" Stan recalled of their early bonding moments. "Maybe I learned from you — you gotta keep smiling, man."

That moment quickly racked up over a million likes on TikTok and spurred fans to share photos from backstage of the duo hugging in celebration, flooding the comments with various reactions to the screen partners' friendship.

Mackie proceeded to pop into several other post-win moments, further showing his unwavering support for his longtime pal.

Earlier in the evening, Mackie also gave Stan a shout-out onstage alongside his Captain America: Brave New World co-star Harrison Ford while presenting the best animated motion picture award.

"We're still friends with Sebastian Stan, by the way," Mackie said, looking around and holding up a heart shape with his hands.

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back