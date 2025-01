Scoreboard roundup — 1/5/25

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Sunday's sports events:

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Panthers 44, Falcons 38

Commanders 23, Cowboys 19

Bears 24, Packers 22

Texans 23, Titans 14

Jaguars 23, Colts 26

Bills 16, Patriots 23

Giants 13, Eagles 20

Saints 19, Buccaneers 27

Chiefs 0, Broncos 38

Chargers 24, Raiders 20

Seahawks 30, Rams 25

Dolphins 20, Jets 32

49ers 24, Cardinals 47

Vikings 9, Lions 31

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Celtics 92, Thunder 105

Hornets 105, Cavaliers 115

Pelicans 110, Wizards 98

Jazz 105, Magic 92

Lakers 115, Rockets 119

Kings 129, Warriors 99

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Rangers 6, Blackhawks 2

Islanders 5, Bruins 4

Penguins 3, Hurricanes 4

Flyers 2, Maple Leafs 3

Lightning 1, Ducks 4

