18-year-old arrested after crash and pursuit in Crockett

Posted/updated on: January 6, 2025 at 10:22 am

CROCKETT – The Crockett Police Department said that an 18-year-old was arrested on New Year’s Day after he allegedly crashed into two utility poles in an SUV that was reported stolen.

Crockett PD said some of their night patrol officers reported hearing a loud crash on E Clark Avenue at around 5:50 a.m. and then they reportedly saw a white SUV driving away from that area and hitting a trash can. According to Crockett PD, the officers started pursuing the SUV after the driver refused to pull over for a traffic stop. The SUV eventually lost control and reportedly crashed into a utility pole on E Bonham Avenue.

According to reports from our news partner, KETK, the driver then allegedly got out of the SUV and fled from the officers for about a block until officers were able to arrest him. Jonathan Zuckero, 18 of Crockett, was identified by Crockett PD as the driver of the SUV. During his arrest officers allegedly found Xanax not prescribed to Zuckero and a handgun inside the SUV. Later, Crockett PD said they learned that the SUV was reported as stolen from a local business earlier that night. Crockett PD said the initial loud noise heard on E Clark Avenue was also from the SUV hitting a utility pole.

Zuckero was taken to the Houston County Jail and has been charged with duty of striking structure, fixture or highway landscaping, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest with a vehicle. Crockett PD added that Zuckero was also charged with burglary of a vehicle after officers reportedly reviewed surveillance video from that night which they said showed Zuckero taking items from a vehicle on S 10th St.

