Patti LuPone is joining the cast of And Just Like That. While her role is being kept a secret, the show's executive producer Michael Patrick King told Entertainment Weekly her character will have "an arc on our show this season." Also joining the cast of the Sex and the City spinoff is Kristen Schaal, while Rosemarie DeWitt is set to return as Aidan's ex-wife Kathy ...

You'll be able to watch The Wild Robot at home before the end of the month. The DreamWorks animated film will stream exclusively on Peacock on Jan. 24. The film, which follows a robot who gets shipwrecked on an uninhabited island, stars Lupita Nyong'o, Pedro Pascal and Kit Connor. Peacock will also become the streaming home for other DreamWorks animated films, including the first three Shrek films, the first three Kung Fu Panda movies, The Bad Guys and Spirit Untamed ...

If you've seen Normal People, then you've watched Paul Mescal get behind the wheel. But in a recent cover story with W magazine, the actor revealed he lied about his driving expertise to land his role. In fact, the actor did not even have his driver's license. “We’d signed the paperwork, I’d gotten the part, and then I’d forgotten about doing my driver’s license,” Mescal said. “So I ended up doing Normal People on a provisional license. I could only drive the car if there was a fully licensed driver beside me." ...

