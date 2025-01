US Steel and Nippon Steel sue Biden administration over blocked merger

Posted/updated on: January 6, 2025 at 7:41 am

Kazuhiro Nogi/ AFP via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- U.S. Steel and Japan-based Nippon Steel sued the Biden administration on Monday over a decision made last week to block a merger between the two companies.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

