Golden Globes 2025: ‘Sh?gun,’ ‘The Brutalist,’ ‘Emilia Pérez’ win big, Demi Moore gives powerful acceptance speech

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards aired live Sunday from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Comedian Nikki Glaser hosted the awards show, which honored the best in film and television over the past year. Here are some of the show's highlights:

Sh?gun, The Brutalist, Emilia Pérez win big

It was a big night for the FX and Hulu series Sh?gun, which won all four of the Golden Globes it was nominated for: best TV series (drama), best performance by a male actor in a TV series (drama) for Hiroyuki Sanada, best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on TV for Tadanobu Asano and best performance by a female actor in a TV series (drama) for Anna Sawai.

The Brutalist picked up three wins, including best motion picture (drama), best director for Brady Corbet and best performance by a male actor in a motion picture for Adrien Brody. In his speech, Brody said the film's story is similar to his mother's and his ancestors'. "I owe so much to my mother and my grandparents for their sacrifice, and although I do not know fully how to express all of the challenges that you have faced and experienced, and the many people who have struggled immigrating to this country, I hope that this work stands to lift you up a bit and to give you a voice," Brody said.

Emilia Pérez came away from the evening with wins for best motion picture (musical or comedy), best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for Zoe Saldaña, best motion picture (non-English language) and best original song. Saldaña celebrated her win, the first of the night and her first-ever Golden Globe, by saying her heart was full of gratitude. "I know this is competition, but all that I have witnessed tonight is us showing up for each other, and it's just so beautiful," she said.

Nikki Glaser brings big laughs, roasts

The evening's host, Nikki Glaser, began her monologue by welcoming everyone to "Ozempic's biggest night." After mentioning the viral holding space meme from Wicked's press tour, Glaser told Zendaya she was incredible in Dune: Part 2, before saying her film Challengers "was more sexually charged than Diddy's credit card." She also made sure to roast Timothée Chalamet's facial hair, after telling him he gave a great performance as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. “You have the most gorgeous eyelashes on your upper lip,” Glaser said.

Cute couples, family plus-ones hit red carpet

Was that Blair Waldorf with Seth Cohen? Yes, yes it was. Nominee Adam Brody brought his wife, Leighton Meester, as his date to the awards ceremony. Timothée Chalamet also brought a famous plus-one — his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, who sat next to him during the live broadcast. Ariana Grande was accompanied by her mother, Joan Grande, as her date for the evening, while Glen Powell brought both his parents, Glen Powell Sr. and Cyndy Powell, whom he posed with on the red carpet.

Demi Moore wins her first Golden Globe

The Substance actress Demi Moore won her first Golden Globe for her leading role in the horror film. She gave a powerful speech while accepting the trophy for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy). "I've been doing this a long time, like, over 45 years, and this is the first time I've ever won anything as an actor," Moore said. "Thirty years ago I had a producer tell me that I was a 'popcorn actress,' and at that time, I made that mean that this wasn't something I was allowed to have. That I could do movies that were successful and made a lot of money, but that I couldn't be acknowledged, and I bought in and I believed that."

