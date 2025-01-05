Today is Sunday January 05, 2025
Golden Globes 2025: Complete winners list

Posted/updated on: January 5, 2025 at 10:28 pm
The 2025 Golden Globes, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, took place in Los Angeles Sunday night.

Here's the complete list of winners:

Best performance by a female actor in a television series (musical or comedy)
Jean Smart, Hacks

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez 

Best performance by a male actor in a television series (drama)
Hiroyuki Sanada, Sh?gun

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on television
Tadanobu Asano, Sh?gun

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role on television
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Best performance by a male actor in a television series (musical or comedy)
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best screenplay
Peter Straughan, Conclave

Best performance in stand-up comedy on television
Ali Wong: Single Lady, Ali Wong

Best motion picture (non-English language)
Emilia Pérez

Best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television
Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy)
Sebastian Stan, A Different Man

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy)
Demi Moore, The Substance

Best director
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Best motion picture (animated)
Flow

Best original score
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Challengers

Best original song
"El Mal" from Emilia Pérez, music and lyrics by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard 

Cinematic and box office achievement
Wicked

Best television limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television
Baby Reindeer

Best television series (musical or comedy)
Hacks

Best performance by a female actor in a television series (drama)
Anna Sawai, Sh?gun

Best television series (drama)
Sh?gun

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (drama)
Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (drama)
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Best motion picture (drama)
The Brutalist

Best motion picture (musical or comedy)
Emilia Pérez

