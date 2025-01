Parts of Smith and Gregg Counties without power

Posted/updated on: January 5, 2025 at 5:58 pm

ARP, Texas – Our news partners at KETK report that The City of Arp said they are currently without electrical power and that there’s no timeline for when power will be restored. The Kilgore Police Department also said that parts of northwest Kilgore are without power. You can find updates on both reported outages here.

Go Back