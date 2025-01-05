6 injured in Highway 69 crashes

Posted/updated on: January 5, 2025 at 4:56 pm

LUFKIN – According to our news partner KETK, six people were injured on Saturday night in two crashes that happened on Highway 69 South. Huntington VFD said that Fuller Springs Volunteer Fire Department was was called out to a crash scene in the 6000 block of Highway 69 South at around 5 p.m. on Saturday. Huntington VFD had just finished training at a house they burned down and so they responded to the scene as well. Four riders who were on three motorcycles were injured in the crash and were taken to the hospital to be treated after Allegiance Mobile Health arrived on scene, according to Huntington VFD.

Officials had blocked off the southbound lanes of Highway 69 when another crash involving three vehicles happened just before where they had blocked off the road.

Three vehicles were involved in the second crash and a driver and passenger from one vehicle were injured. The driver was reportedly checked out at the scene by Lufkin Fire Department EMS while the passenger was taken to a local hospital by Acadian Ambulance, according to Huntington VFD.

The passenger and driver of another vehicle were both uninjured but the driver of a third vehicle was reportedly arrested at the scene by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The Zavalla Volunteer Fire Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

Go Back