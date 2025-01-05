How to request more EV chargers in Longview

Posted/updated on: January 5, 2025 at 9:59 am

LONGVIEW – Longview’s Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) is currently running an Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Survey and is looking for the public’s help in placing EV charging stations across the city. Our news partners at KETK report that the survey page allows participants to directly place a pin anywhere within the city. Those who want to make suggestions in-person can do so at the MPO’s public meeting on Wednesday from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Maude Cobb Convention Center.

