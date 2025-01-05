Today is Sunday January 05, 2025
Texas Rose Festival reveals this year’s theme and queen

Posted/updated on: January 5, 2025 at 9:59 am
Texas Rose Festival reveals this year’s theme and queenTYLER – Organizers are already hard at work for this year’s 92nd annual Texas Rose Festival Parade according to our news partner KETK. On Friday, they unveiled this year’s theme and introduced the world to the newest Rose Queen, Avery Armstrong of Tyler. This year’s princess of the Rose Festival is Mary Dial of Tyler. This year is a special for Mary as her sister was last year’s Rose Festival princess.

At their annual Winter Gala at the Willow Brook County Club, the Texas Rose Festival Association said that “A Tapestry of Tales” is the theme for this year’s festivities. At the black tie optional gala on Friday, they also revealed this year’s queen’s court which includes the princess, ladies-in-waiting and attendants.

