Michigan QB Davis Warren says he tore ACL in bowl game

Posted/updated on: January 5, 2025 at 5:52 am

ByJAKE TROTTER

Michigan quarterback Davis Warren revealed Saturday that he suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during the Wolverines’ 19-13 victory over Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Dec. 31.

“Can’t wait to battle to be back on the field with my guys in AA [Ann Arbor] and go blue!” Warren, who left the bowl in the third quarter with the injury, wrote on social media.

Warren started nine games, including wins over Ohio State and the Crimson Tide to end the season. He finished with 1,199 passing yards with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions.

When Warren recovers, he’ll have stout competition to keep the starting job.

The Wolverines have the nation’s No. 1 overall recruit in quarterback Bryce Underwood on the way, plus Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene, who has thrown for 8,245 yards and 65 touchdowns in his career.

