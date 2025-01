East Texas warming shelters open for cold weather

Posted/updated on: January 4, 2025 at 6:41 pm

TYLER – As East Texas prepares for the first cold weather of 2025 coming in on Monday, several East Texas locations are opening their doors as warming centers and shelters.

Our news partner KETK has compiled the following list of locations opening to the public – please visit this link for a regularly updated list of warming shelters.

