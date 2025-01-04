Bullard ISD mourns loss of high schooler killed in motor crash

Posted/updated on: January 4, 2025 at 12:14 pm

BULLARD, Texas – The Bullard Independent School District is in mourning after a high school student died in a motor vehicle crash on Wednesday. According to our news partner KETK, Madison Nelson, a 9th grader, passed away in the crash, according to a statement released by the district. She represented the 2024 freshman class as a homecoming duchess in this past fall semester.



District Superintendent Dr. Jack Lee released a statement on Nelson’s death: “I am deeply saddened to inform you that Madison Nelson, a 9th-grade student at Bullard High School, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in a motor vehicle accident. Madi was a shining star who consistently excelled in the classroom. She was regularly looked up to by other students and represented the Freshman Class as one of our homecoming duchesses earlier this fall semester. Please keep Madi’s family, friends, and teachers in your thoughts and prayers.”

The district said they’ll have counselors available starting on Jan. 7.

