Jimmy Carter ceremonies live updates

Posted/updated on: January 4, 2025 at 10:12 am

People watch as the hearse carrying the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter departs Phoebe Sumter Medical Center on January 4, 2025 in Americus, Georgia. (Photo by Alex Brandon - Pool/Getty Images)

(ATLANTA) -- The emotional, week-long public goodbye to former President Jimmy Carter is underway.

Carter's body will be transferred from his hometown of Plains, Georgia, to Atlanta on Saturday morning. A service will be held Saturday afternoon at the Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta for the former president, who died on Dec. 29 at the age of 100.

Carter begins final journey to Atlanta

Former President Jimmy Carter is now taking his final drive to Atlanta.

The public can view the motorcade in the cities of Preston, Ellaville, Butler, Reynolds, and Fort Valley.

The motorcade will arrive in Atlanta at about 3 p.m. The first stop will be the state capitol for a moment of silence. Carter’s remains will then go to the Carter Presidential Center for a service at 4 p.m.

Hearse makes emotional stop at Carter's boyhood home

The motorcade is stopping in front of the Plains, Georgia, farm that was former President Jimmy Carter’s boyhood home. The home had no running water or electricity during his childhood.

The home is now a part of the Jimmy Carter National Historical Park.

National Park Service employees who work at the home saluted the hearse and the farm bell was rung 39 times in his honor.

Motorcade drives through Plains

The motorcade next drove through the small town of Plains, Georgia, the lifelong home of former President Jimmy Carter.

Members of the public were invited to line the route to pay their respects.

Secret Service agents carry Carter's remains to hearse

The week-long funeral ceremonies for former President Jimmy Carter are officially underway.

Members of the public holding American flags gathered outside the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Georgia, to honor Carter as his remains leave the facility.

Current and former Secret Service agents who protected Carter since he took office served as pallbearers, carrying the former president’s remains from the medical center to the waiting hearse.

The agents walked alongside the hearse with their hands on the vehicle as it slowly left the medical center.

After departing from the medical center, the motorcade will drive by Carter’s boyhood home in nearby Plains.

Carter will then be driven to Atlanta for a ceremony Saturday afternoon.

Motorcade arrives at medical center

The Carter family has arrived at the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Georgia, to witness the transfer of former President Jimmy Carter.

After leaving the medical center, the motorcade will drive by Carter’s boyhood home in nearby Plains. Carter will then be taken to Atlanta for an afternoon ceremony.

Schedule of events for this week's services

Former president Jimmy Carter's body will be transferred Saturday morning from his hometown of Plains, Georgia, to Atlanta.

A ceremony will be held at the Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Mourners can pay their respects to Carter in Atlanta over the following days before his remains are transferred to Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

Carter will lie in state at the Capitol from Tuesday to Thursday.

Carter will be honored with a state funeral at Washington National Cathedral on Thursday morning. President Joe Biden expected to deliver a eulogy.

On Thursday afternoon, Carter and his family will return to Plains for a private service.

The public is then invited to line the motorcade route as Carter and his family travel through Plains to the late president's final resting place.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back