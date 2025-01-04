Menendez brothers latest: DA has ‘productive’ meeting with family but hasn’t yet made decision

Posted/updated on: January 4, 2025 at 7:20 am

In these booking photos taken Oct. 10, 2024, Erik and Lyle Menendez are shown. Via CRDC.

(LOS ANGELES) -- The Los Angeles County district attorney met with the Menendez brothers' relatives on Friday, but said he is still reviewing the facts in the case and hasn't yet decided if he's in support of the brothers' bid for freedom.

LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said that when he came into office on Dec. 3, he promised to review all the facts in Erik and Lyle Menendez's case. He said that effort has involved reviewing thousands of pages of confidential prison records, trial transcripts, speaking to all the prosecutors and defense attorneys involved and reviewing court filings.

Hochman said that effort continues, noting that he's not finished reviewing all the prison files from the brothers' decades behind bars.

Over 20 Menendez relatives met with Hochman on Friday in their continued push for the brothers' release from prison.

Hochman described the conversation as "very productive" and "in some ways, an informal, off-the-record discussion."

"They gave me all their thoughts about what should happen, their experiences they wanted to share, the ultimate direction they wanted this case to go," he said.

Hochman did not reveal the details of the conversation.

In a brief address to reporters, Anamaria Baralt, cousin of the Menendez brothers, spoke out after the family's meeting with Hochman Friday afternoon.

"We did have a meeting with the district attorney and we're grateful for his time," she said in a statement. "I want to reiterate our position as a family and as the victims' families that this 35-year process has been incredibly traumatizing for us as I'm sure that you can all imagine."

She said she the family was hoping to see an immediate release of the brothers, saying that going before a parole board "will only serve to re-traumatize us."

The previous district attorney, George Gascón, announced in October that he was recommending the brothers' sentence of life without the possibility of parole be removed, and they should instead be sentenced for murder, which would be a sentence of 50 years to life. Because both brothers were under 26 at the time of the crimes, they would be eligible for parole immediately with the new sentence.

The DA's office said its resentencing recommendations take into account many factors, including rehabilitation in prison, and abuse or trauma that contributed to the crime. Gascón praised the work Lyle and Erik Menendez did behind bars to rehabilitate themselves and help other inmates.

Weeks after Gascón's announcement, he lost his race for reelection to Hochman.

Erik and Lyle Menendez next appear in court for a hearing in the resentencing case on Jan. 30 and Jan. 31.

This comes on the heels of an attorney for the brothers petitioning to move the case from the DA's office to the California Attorney General's Office, claiming a conflict of interest between Hochman and Kathleen Cady, whom Hoch just appointed director of the department's Bureau of Victim Services.

Cady recently resigned as attorney for Milton Anderson, the one Menendez relative who has been pushing to keep the brothers in prison.

Hochman said Friday that Cady is "walled off from the Menendez case."

Lyle and Erik Menendez were convicted in 1996 of the 1989 murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, who they gunned down in the family's Beverly Hills home.

The defense claimed the brothers acted in self-defense after enduring years of sexual abuse by their father, but prosecutors alleged they killed for money.

Lyle and Erik Menendez, who were 21 and 18 at the time of the crime, respectively, were sentenced to two consecutive life prison terms without the possibility of parole.

Besides the resentencing, the brothers have been pursuing two other paths to freedom.

In 2023, the brothers filed a habeas corpus petition for a review of new evidence not presented at trial.

They also submitted a request for clemency to California Gov. Gavin Newsom. In November, Newsom said he'd defer to Hochman's "review and analysis of the Menendez case prior to making any clemency decisions."

ABC News' Amanda M. Morris contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back